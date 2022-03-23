Raveena Tandon sings 'Mere dost bhi 90s' as she grooves with Neelam Kothari and Anita Loomba; Madhuri Dixit reacts

Raveena Tandon recently shared a new video about the 90s era for which she was joined by actor Neelam Kothari and interior designer Anita Loomba. In the video, the trio could be seen busting some moves on a parody of the 1994 song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, which was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Also Read| Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha looks like her twin in latest pics, actor says 'I wanna rewind and shrink you again'

The video, shared by Raveena on Instagram Reels, started with the actor singing a parody of the song, "Mere dost bhi 90s, mera bag bhi 90s, mere pant bhi 90s, mera ghadi bhi 90s, mera chashma bhi 90s hain (My friends are 90s, my bag is 90s, my pants are 90s, my glasses are also 90s)." Raveena shared two videos on the song in the same video, as Neelam walked out of the video in the first one.

Raveena captioned the post, "#takeone and #taketwo. Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah . Us too!!! @anitaloomba77 and @neelamkotharisoni walks off," and added laughing emojis.

Fans commented laughing emojis on the video. Neelam reacted to the video writing, "Hysterical," adding laughing emojis. The post also received a reaction from actor Madhuri Dixit, who wrote, "Awesome 90s," adding a heart-eyed emoji, fire emoji, and a red heart emoji.

Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani also commented on the video. She wrote, "Oh my god." In another comment, she tagged Neelam Kothari, writing, "Aunty too funny," and added laughing emojis. Raveena had recently shared throwback pictures of Rasha on her Instagram account to wish her on her 17th birthday. "My sweet , compassionate, kind baby, 17 already … and I wanna rewind and shrink you again," the actor wrote.

Raveena is currently busy shooting for Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She will be also seen in another film with Sanjay- the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash.

