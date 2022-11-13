Raveena Tandon takes a leaf out of Juhi Chawla's birthday post for her, wishes her with similar pics. See here

Raveena Tandon took a leaf out of Juhi Chawla's birthday post for her and wished the actor on her 55th birthday with similar pictures. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Raveena Tandon posted a string of old pictures featuring herself and Juhi. The first photo was of the duo smiling at each other, from an old photoshoot. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla shares rare throwback pics as she wishes ‘girl with a big heart’ Raveena Tandon on 48th birthday)

The next photo, a collage, showed Juhi and Raveena sitting together. In the old photo, Raveena laughed and pointed at the camera while Juhi smiled. The duo sat next to each other at an award function in the other part of the collage. The other photos starred them posing for a selfie and also on a photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures, Raveena captioned the post, "Happpy Haaapppppyyy Birthday my darling Ju! @iamjuhichawla May your infectious laughter, lighten up our days always! Many many years of love and Happiness! (black heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Juhi replied, "Thankyouuuu thankyouuu thankyouuuu my dearest Raveena (red heart and hugs emojis)."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday dear @iamjuhichawla." In October, Juhi posted a picture of herself and Raveena from their old photoshoot as well as a new selfie to wish her on her birthday.

Earlier on Sunday, Juhi shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "And Happy Birthday To Me. Thankyou everyone for all the love and good wishes over the years. Forever grateful ...A 1000 trees for my own happy birthday ..!!!"

Raveena will be next seen in a family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from that, she will also be a part of Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film Patna Shukla. The film also Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles.

Juhi was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush, helmed by Tanuja Chandra. The series streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in September. Apart from Juhi, the series also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.

