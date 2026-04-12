Ravie Dubey overwhelmed as fans plaster his Lakshman look from Ramayana on Times Square: ‘After all these years…’

Actor Ravie Dubey found himself overwhelmed as his fans paid tribute to his upcoming role as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ravie's fans took his look from the recently unveiled glimpse of the film to a huge billboard on Times Square in New York.

Ravie Dubey reacts to Times Square tribute

Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Reacting to the fan-driven tribute, Ravie expressed gratitude. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the actor wrote, "Wow... did you guys just put me on Times Square?! After all these years, I realise how blessed I am to have fans who have become family. I just saw this, and I'm honestly overwhelmed. Thank you for this love...it means everything. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The Rama glimpse, unveiled by the makers earlier this month, gave fans the first look at Ranbir as Lord Rama. While the glimpse largely focused on Ranbir, it featured glimpses of others, including Ravie as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Fans of Ravie took an enhanced version of his look from the glimpse and took it to Times Square.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, in an interaction with news agency ANI, Ravie opened up about portraying Lakshman and shared, “I am excited, with surrender if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, in an interaction with news agency ANI, Ravie opened up about portraying Lakshman and shared, “I am excited, with surrender if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part production with part one releasing this year ahead of Diwali and part two slated for release in 2027. The film, reportedly mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, is easily India's most expensive and most ambitious project to date. It boasts of VFX work from DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio owned by the producer. In addition, Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer is making his Bollywood debut with the film's score, for which he is partnering with Indian maestro AR Rahman.

The first glimpse of Ramayana Part One received mixed reactions. While many praised Ranbir's look and the scale, others criticised the half-baked VFX and the asuras' character design. The makers have assured they are ‘listening’ and working on the film.

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The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Rakul Preet Singh, is currently in post-production.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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