Reddit digs out old pics of Bhavana Panday acing 90s fashion: ‘Damn! She hot’

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey has some new fans on Reddit. Recently some users on the platform have found throwback pictures of Bhavana from the 90s where she is seen acing fashion trends like a pro. Reacting to them, some also compared Bhavana with her daughter, actor Ananya Panday. Also read: Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor reveal crush on Chunky Panday

In the first picture, Bhavana is seen posing with Chunky Panday at an event. She wore a satin crop top, paired with popular flared pants of the decade. In the next, she is dressed in a skater skirt with a top as she holds Chunky’s hand for the camera. It’s followed by a picture of Bhavana rocking platform heels while sitting next to the actor. It also had a picture of Bhavana with the 90s bangs.

Sharing the bunch of old photos on the subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip, the post read, “I mean… Bhavana Panday’s fashion earlier >>>” Reacting to it, a user commented, “I find her (fire emojis).” “Man Ananya is the perfect blend of the two,” added another one. Someone also said, “Damn! She hot.. wish Ananya had gotten what her mother had in her days.”

Bhavana Pandey hails from Delhi. She tied the knot with Chunky Panday in 1998 and later shifted to Mumbai. The couple is parents to two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.

Bhavana recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 with her close friends, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. In the show, Karan revealed that Ananya dated ‘two boys at the same time.’ To this, Bhavana defended her and said, “Has she?" Karan replied, “Ya. I think she was oscillating in between." Bhavana denied and added, "No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one."

