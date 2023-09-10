Reddit user says ‘Baadshah is built differently’ as Shah Rukh Khan performs truck-chase sequence in Jawan BTS video

Atlee's Jawan boasts of several thrilling action scenes including a truck-chase scene in which Shah Rukh Khan and his gang of girls chase multiple trucks. Jawan action choreographer Ferdi Fischer shared a behind-the-scenes video from the filming of the scene recently but deleted it later. The video was then shared on Reddit and fans of the actor cannot stop praising his action skills at 57. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who never gave in to underworld bullying, recalls Sanjay Gupta: ‘Goli marni hai mar do’

What Ferdi Fischer said about Shah Rukh Khan

A glimpse of the BTS video (left), a still from Jawan trailer (right).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ferdi Fischer, known for creating stunts in The Gray Man and Fast and Furious films, had written along with the video on X, "Throw to that unforgettable day earlier this year on the set of Jawan with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! Big ups to Spiro and Red Chillies Entertainment for this once-in-a-lifetime gig. Don't miss this signature wrap-around shot of SRK, captured with our cutting-edge #WrapCam prototype! First-Day earnings? A jaw-dropping $1.2 Billion."

Reactions to Jawan BTS video on Reddit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video was shared on Reddit later, a user commented, “At this age, I'm angry if I'm told to move from my seat.. this guy's jumping everywhere at 57 with broken shoulders, knees and god knows what.” Another wrote, “Same thought. That too after smoking like a chimney and not eating much plus taking steroids. Baadshah is built differently.” One more said, "The truck chase and action will forever live in my head."

A Reddit user also wrote, “Good thing with this is that this is done in open air and not with any green screen or such thing. They did this and truck scenes in real locations, so upon combining them you don't see a fake background because it wasn't. RCE ko SRK fans ne kuch bhi kahan ho (whatever they said) but they're production values and visuals are just too good. Also, this whole sequence was spectacular.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comment also read: “The action and VFX in most places was as good as a $100 million budget Hollywood movie. There should be no comparison of this movie with a $300 million budget movie like Indiana Jones or Mission Impossible. Outside of the climax fight, the movie had some slick action. And Red Chillies is best in the game by a mile when it comes to VFX in India. Anyone saying this movie's action or VFX was bad is probably a bad faith actor.”

About Jawan

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second big release of the year after Pathaan and will be followed by Dunki a few months later. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Shah Rukh's gang of girls including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi have also performed impressive stunts in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON