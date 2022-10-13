Reddit video imagines what Bollywood's biggest superstars would look like as women: John Abraham looks just like Bipasha

Have you ever thought about how Bollywood actors would look like if they were women? A Reddit user shared a video in which they edited the faces of several superstars and also added long hair. Sharing the clip, the person wrote, "Thought y'all might enjoy this video." (Also Read | Reddit digs out old pics of Bhavana Panday acing 90s fashion: ‘Damn! She hot’)

The video features Shah Rukh Khan, Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra. Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rakesh Roshan are also part of the video.

While almost all the actors sported long hair in the edited video, Amitabh, Dharmendra, Nawazuddin, Bobby, Rakesh and Mithun had short hair. The song Aesa Ho To Kaisa Hoga by Asha Bhosle from Ratnadeep (1979) played in the background of the video.

Reacting to the post, fans commented how some of the actors looked like their female co-stars and also their family members. A person wrote, "Sunny Deol looks like Karisma Kapoor." A fan asked, "Why does female John Abraham look like Bipasha Basu?" A Reddit user commented, "Amitabh looks exactly like Shweta."

A person wrote, "Rakesh Roshan is Madonna." "Vinod Khanna is stunning..." said another fan."Shahid looks like Alia Bhatt at the time of her debut," commented a person. "Rishi Kapoor as a woman looks like Alia," read a comment. "Sunny Deol version looks a bit like Sai Pallavi," wrote a fan. "All of Shah Rukh Khan's children look like him somehow, but none of them look alike," said a person.

Shah Rukh has three children--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, based on the backdrop of the 1960s. The film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

Shah Rukh has several films in the pipeline including Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023. He also has Pathaan, a spy thriller which will release on January 25. The actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu, set to hit the theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

