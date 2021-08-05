While the Indian Men’s Hockey team created history on Thursday by winning the Bronze medal at the Olympics against the Germany team, the Women’s team is not far behind. They are set to play their match for the Bronze against 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists Great Britain.

The Men’s team brought in a medal for India in Hockey after 41 years, and the entire country is celebrating. We talk to the team of Gold (2018), which revolved around the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics, and Soorma (2018) about this glorious moment:

VINEET KUMAR SINGH

Reel hockey players congratulate the real heroes on winning Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

I have been following the Olympics, because I have always had a special connect with sports. I have done three films based on sports too, on cricket, hockey and boxing. There is something about it which uplifts you, which needs discipline, consistency and dedication from you. I was waiting for this match, I am so happy with this win. I used to play hockey in my childhood too, there Olympians used to play. I would watch them play, they were my seniors. I am ecstatic at our win, I want to congratulate the entire country on this. Hamare players ki jitni tareef ki jaaye kam hai, har player ki tareef karni chahiye. Hockey is our national sport, and for the past 41 years we didn’t get any medal. This is a big moment.

REEMA KAGTI, Director

I am delighted, it was lovely to watch the boys play. I think the whole team came together really well, it was great. I don’t think it had anything to do with our film Gold (laughs), but it is indeed a golden moment. Like I said, it was delightful, and I am glad we are in some way reclaiming our tradition of hockey. I certainly hope this is the start of those old days.

KUNAL KAPOOR

This is very, very exciting of course. As a nation, we have waited for 41 years for this, it is such a historic moment. In Gold, I had a chance to play a character who lived in the golden era of Indian hockey where we were winning back to back Gold medals and were the most dominating team in the world. Seeing the spirit and determination this team has makes you believe that this is the direction we are headed in once again.

ANGAD BEDI

Well done team India, I could not be more proud of our boys in blue. A special mention for our very own great wall Sreejesh. What’s even more amazing is to see the sport being watched so ardently and individual and team players are all doing so well. This Olympics has been a jump-start for every child with dreams to do well in any sport.