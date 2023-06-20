Pride Month Special: Regina Cassandra recalls when a girl said, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was my gay awakening’

With more and more content being churned out around queer stories and characters, actor Regina Cassandra feels the film industry has evolved with time.

Regina Cassandra on playing queer character

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Cinema is all about evolution and it has definitely evolved for the better. And, I’m very happy to be someone who was in the initial part of this evolution. It’s nice to see that the industry is growing from a while ago,” says the actor, who played the role of actor Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2018).

Besides showbiz, the actor asserts that there has always been an audience that appreciates such content. “Everywhere, there’s always been a section of the population that has been an ally, even if they’re not a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. But yes, there are now more people who understand these social aspects and there’s more awareness and inclusion. And cinema, to a large extent, has shaped that mindset,” she explains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While showing LGBTQIA+ stories, Regina also hopes that cinema has the power to impact society and spread the message of inclusivity. “If you make a movie with an intention, you’re most likely going to achieve that. When I did the role of Kuhu back in 2018, one reason behind it was that the director (Shelly Chopra Dhar) was bringing out such a tender situation out into the open in a beautiful way,” she says and goes on to recall a special memory.

“A girl from the North-East came up to me and said, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was my gay awakening’. It made me feel so happy that my role actually impacted a set of people. My character came to terms with her own sexuality, had a supportive family and was welcomed with more opportunities to explore herself,” Regina continues, “My character might have helped many in standing up for themselves. There will be challenges, but then this is your story, and you have to do this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON