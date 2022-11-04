Rekha looks at Janhvi Kapoor in awe at Mili screening, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also join her. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor smiled wide at the screening of her film Mili on Thursday as she was joined by none other than veteran actor Rekha at the venue. She was showered with a lot of love by Rekha and a video suggests she also praised her saree. Janhvi's actor friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday also attended the film screening. Also read: Katrina Kaif film expected to earn twice as much as Janhvi Kapoor's Mili

A video from the film screening was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. It shows Rekha standing in awe as she looks at Janhvi approaching her. They share a hug and go on to pose for pictures together. Janhvi also seems to take a better look at her saree and appreciate it. While Janhvi was in a beige sharara suit, Rekha looked stunning as usual in a white and grey saree with traditional earrings.

A fan reacted to the video, “Everything is so beautiful to see.. bahut dino k baad kuch achha laga dhekne ko mila from Bollywood side (have seen something so nice in Bollywood after so long).” Many couldn't stop praising Rekha for her agelessness. A fan wrote, “Still Rekha ji is so stunning and beautiful.” Another wrote, “She never get old mashallah , she is so beautiful.” One more fan commented, “Look at this stunning beauty! Wow Rekha.”

Janhvi's friends Sara and Ananya too watched her film. They arrived together for the screening. While Sara was in a black crop top and beige pants, Ananya was in a blue crop shirt and denims. They posed together for the paparazzi before joining Janhvi at the do.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at Mili screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Sunny Singh and Boney Kapoor at Mili screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Mili is Janhvi's first film with her father Boney Kapoor as producer. It is a survival thriller which revolves around Janhvi's struggle while being stuck in a freezer. It also stars Sunny Singh and Manoj Pahwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON