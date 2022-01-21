Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle mourns brother Jason Watkins' death: 'This world couldn’t keep you and mum apart'

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins died by suicide on Thursday, as per a report by news agency ANI. Remo's wife Lizelle had shared heartbreaking notes in memory of her brother on Instagram late Thursday evening. On Friday, Lizelle once again took to social media to mourn her brother's death.

Lizelle shared a throwback picture of Jason on her Instagram Stories and wrote a long note remembering him. She wrote, “Sleep in peace Jayboy….At last you even got this stubbornness of yours fulfilled…This world couldn’t keep you and mum apart too long…Am sure Jesus will bring you back in a better world…and I pray that yours and mums bond always be intact…I love you both.”

One of the stories shared by Lizelle.

Lizelle and Jason's mother had died three years back and he would of. In one of her earlier Instagram Stories that she had posted, Lizelle had apologised to her mother for 'failing her'.

Remo had also shared an emotional note on his Instagram feed with a picture of him and Jason, captioning it: “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found peace. REST IN PEACE.”

In a statement about Jason's death, Mumbai Police said, "Choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway."

According to a senior cop, the police received a phone call at around 12 pm, saying that a person has died by suicide inside flat no 302 of Yamuna Nagar at Andheri.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

