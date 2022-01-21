Remo D'Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies by suicide, Lizelle shares heartbreaking posts

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, said police, reported news agency ANI. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

"Choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway," said Mumbai Police.

According to a senior cop, the police received a phone call at around 12 pm, saying that a person has died by suicide inside flat no 302 of Yamuna Nagar at Andheri. The Oshiwara police identified him as Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of Remo. He was 48.

The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him dead on arrival. The police are taking statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond, sister Lizelle and her husband Remo. The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, Lizelle mourned the loss of her brother, sharing emotional notes on Instagram Stories, one of which she later deleted. The post said: “Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you.” In more heart-wrenching posts, Lizelle wrote: “Mom, I failed you”, as she shared a photo of her brother with their mom. Lizelle also posted a childhood throwback, remembering her brother, and wrote: “Why?” Lizelle lost her mother in 2018.

Lizelle D’Souza is a film producer, who has backed movies such as Time to Dance and Street Dancer 3D, which was directed by her husband Remo. In 2020, Remo suffered a health scare after a heart attack, when Lizelle had thanked actor Salman Khan for emotional support, calling him an ‘angel.’

Remo worked with Salman on Race 3. He is known for directing films such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, A Flying Jatt and Street Dancer 3D.

(With ANI inputs)

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

