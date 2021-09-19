Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Remo D’Souza shares pics of wife Lizelle's weight loss journey, says 'You are stronger than me'. Varun Dhawan is in awe
bollywood

Remo D’Souza shares pics of wife Lizelle's weight loss journey, says 'You are stronger than me'. Varun Dhawan is in awe

Remo D'Souza proudly shared pictures of his wife Lizelle's weight loss journey. She also thanked him in a new post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 03:36 PM IST
A look at Lizelle Remo D'Souza's weight loss journey.

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza has shared pictures of his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s transformation and said that he is proud of her “impossible” achievement. Remo shared a collage of pictures of his wife Lizelle and also talked about her weight loss journey.

Remo D’Souza shared the collage on Instagram and wrote in a post on Sunday, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #nooffdays #fitnessmotivation @_praveen_nair #motivation.”

Lizelle Remo D'Souza responded in the comments section with, “Awwwwwwwwww I love u baby,” and dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

RELATED STORIES

Varun Dhawan was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “Wow Lizzz.” Many others, including actors Jay Bhanushali, Aamir Ali and Saqib Saleem, also congratulated her on her achievement.

Lizelle also shared the collage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Awwwwww I love you u, u right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me.”

Lizelle's post.

In July, Lizelle shared a short video from the gym and wrote about her one-month-long journey with the Keto diet. “One month of keto @nehaketo 6 kgs down not been very very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up thank @premanyoga it’s been fun and thanks darling @kom4186 for convincing me to join it’s been fun.”

 

She added, “On this point @nehaketo can I have a cheat day the Mumbai rains are making me crave boota , bhajia and panipuri @rahuldid chalo @prachityagi come let’s celebrate Rahul’s bday in office desi Mumbaiaa style @mounmounamzali I’ll miss u today hahahhahahahah.. sorry @remodsouza we will being doing timepass today at ur office if I Am permitted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remo d'souza weight loss
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shahid Kapoor waits for Mira Rajput to play Bekhayali on the piano, watch

Yami Gautam on how Aditya Dhar asked her to marry him: ‘Propose hi nahi kiya’

Nick and Priyanka squeeze in a game of golf on his birthday, see unseen pics

Ankita Konwar gets support from Milind Soman as she shares her trauma, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP