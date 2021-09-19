Remo D’Souza shares pics of wife Lizelle's weight loss journey, says 'You are stronger than me'. Varun Dhawan is in awe

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza has shared pictures of his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s transformation and said that he is proud of her “impossible” achievement. Remo shared a collage of pictures of his wife Lizelle and also talked about her weight loss journey.

Remo D’Souza shared the collage on Instagram and wrote in a post on Sunday, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #nooffdays #fitnessmotivation @_praveen_nair #motivation.”

Lizelle Remo D'Souza responded in the comments section with, “Awwwwwwwwww I love u baby,” and dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan was among the first ones to comment. He wrote, “Wow Lizzz.” Many others, including actors Jay Bhanushali, Aamir Ali and Saqib Saleem, also congratulated her on her achievement.

Lizelle also shared the collage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Awwwwww I love you u, u right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me.”

Lizelle's post.

In July, Lizelle shared a short video from the gym and wrote about her one-month-long journey with the Keto diet. “One month of keto @nehaketo 6 kgs down not been very very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up thank @premanyoga it’s been fun and thanks darling @kom4186 for convincing me to join it’s been fun.”

She added, “On this point @nehaketo can I have a cheat day the Mumbai rains are making me crave boota , bhajia and panipuri @rahuldid chalo @prachityagi come let’s celebrate Rahul’s bday in office desi Mumbaiaa style @mounmounamzali I’ll miss u today hahahhahahahah.. sorry @remodsouza we will being doing timepass today at ur office if I Am permitted.”