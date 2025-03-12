'Reviews being written for cash': Trade insiders call out rise of paid media in Bollywood

The entertainment industry has entered a new era where paid media is seen to be an essential tool in promotional strategies. In a recent interview with ANI, film critic and columnist Bharathi S Pradhan, along with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, delved into the increasing prominence of paid media in the entertainment sector, specifically focusing on paid reviews, influencer promotions, and social media marketing. (Also read: Jigra controversy: All about Divya Khossla Kumar’s accusations, low box office opening and cancelled press screenings) Trade analyst Komal Nahta claims 90% journalists engage in paid reviews in India.

Konal Nahta on paid reviews

Nahta shared his personal experience with paid media practices, revealing that he receives daily offers for paid reviews, especially from newcomers to the industry. "I get them every day. But I get them from new students," Nahta said, recalling a recent encounter.

"A few days ago, someone said that a film is coming on the OTT platform. So, we want a paid review. My reaction was, I said, you are an ill-mannered person. You don't know whom you are talking to," Nahta continued.

He explained that such unsolicited offers are becoming increasingly common, and though the individuals making these requests often apologize once confronted, the practice has been normalized in the industry.

Nahta expressed his concern about how widespread paid reviews have become, saying, "90 per cent of the journalists are writing reviews either for returns in cash or kind."

He explained that many of his peers are now accepting compensation for their reviews, either in the form of money, invitations to events, or other perks. However, he maintained that he and Bharathi S Pradhan do not engage in such practices, holding strong to their integrity. "We are not dying for free lunches, free dinners. We have no interest in attending anyone's party," he said.

The current trend is an extension of existing practice

Bharathi Pradhan echoed Nahta's sentiments and shared her experience with the growing trend of paid media. Reflecting on her time at Free Press in the 1980s, Pradhan recalled a time when media exposure was limited and traditional reviews held significant weight.

"In the 1980s, everyone was reading. There were no social media handles, no television, nothing. Limited magazines, limited papers. The bulletin I wrote for was read by people from JRD Tata's table to the next door," she said, emphasizing how valuable the opinions of critics were in those days.

Pradhan also noted that the reliance on paid media for entertainment promotions isn't a recent phenomenon. "This has been going on for a long time," she said, adding, "The current trend is just a continuation of what has existed for decades."

She further discussed the role of influencer partnerships in today's entertainment marketing, highlighting how social media and influencer-driven campaigns have shifted the way movies, shows, and music are marketed.