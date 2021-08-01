Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza stun at Rumi Jaffery’s daughter’s mehendi ceremony. Watch

The pre-wedding festivities of Alfia Jaffery, the daughter of filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, kicked off on Sunday with an intimate mehendi ceremony. Among the attendees were Rumi’s Chehre stars Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza were seen twinning in sunshine-hued outfits as they posed with Alfia, who was also dressed in yellow.

Alfia took to Instagram Stories to re-share videos from the function, originally shared online by her friends. In them, she could be seen dancing as a live band sang Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Last month, Alfia shared a picture from her bachelorette, in which she wore a sparkly blue short dress and posed with a bunch of balloons. She also shared a video from the party. “Last night. I can’t thank you two enough for doing everything y’all have done for me in the last couple of months @hridaydawer @aishikatulsiani love you both to bits,” she wrote.

“And this #bachelorette would’ve been nothing without the people who mean the entire world to me and fill my heart up with all the LOVE y’all have given me always,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rumi is waiting for the release of his thriller, Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Rhea, Krystle, Siddhanth Kapoor also star in the film.

While Chehre was set for a theatrical release in April, the makers announced that it has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy!” their statement read.