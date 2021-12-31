Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rhea Chakraborty looks back on 2021 as she calls it a year of healing and pain: 'It's not been easy'
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty looks back on 2021 as she calls it a year of healing and pain: 'It’s not been easy'

Rhea Chakraborty spoke about 2021 on New Year's eve. She also shared her new photo. Check it out here.
Rhea Chakraborty shared a post on Instagram.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday shared a note introspecting the past year, as 2021 comes to a close. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared her picture as she smiled.

In the photo, Rhea Chakraborty wore an off-shoulder brown coloured top, blue denims, hoops and kept her hair loose. She appeared to be posing outdoors for the photo.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew."



Recently, Rhea celebrated Christmas with her friends, Shibani and Anusha Dandekar. Anusha shared many pictures featuring Rhea as she enjoyed the festivities. On her Instagram account, Rhea shared a post with a puppy and wrote, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May yours be furry and bright!"

Earlier this month, Rhea shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Took a selfie after ages, felt normal! Selfie skills need improvement, but #practicemakesperfect #rhenew."

The actor faced a rough time after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death led to a series of developments including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB had also frozen the bank accounts and fixed deposits of Rhea after her arrest in September last year. After over a year, the Special Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court allowed Rhea's application to defreeze her bank account and to release her gadgets that were seized.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty shares brother Showik's post on one year since release from jail, he thanks those who supported them

Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry's film Chehre released earlier this year. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

Topics
rhea chakraborty sushant singh rajput
