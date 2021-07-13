Rhea Chakraborty, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone spotted in Mumbai, Asim Riaz celebrates birthday. See pics

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been away from the limelight for some time, was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty was spotted near a building in Santa Cruz. While she did not pose for the paparazzi, she did turn her face towards the camera and walked ahead as she got clicked. In the new pictures, she can be sen simply dressed in a blue-printed kurta and white pants.

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

After the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year, Rhea's life turned upside down. Within a few weeks of his death, Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her of abetting his suicide and siphoning off his money.

Three central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate - have been probing into three different aspects of the case. In September 2020, the NCB arrested Rhea in connection with its investigation of a drug angle in Sushant's death. She spent a month in a Mumbai jail, before she was released on bail.

Last month, on his first death anniversary, Rhea posted a throwback picture of them together. She captioned the image with a note, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Meanwhile, actor Nora Fatehi was also seen in a light coloured top and shorts in Bandra on Tuesday. She also had a sling bag on her as she posed for the cameras.

Nora Fatehi spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Nora was most recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Next up, she has Bhuj: The Pride of India lined up for release. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar, the film is set to release on Disney Hotstar+ on August 13.

Sunny Leone was spotted in Juhu in Mumbai Tuesday afternoon. She made a few special appearances in films that released in 2019, apart from working in movies such as Arjun Patiala and Madhura Raja. She is now gearing up for the release of her Tamil and Malayalam films.

Sunny Leone spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Asim Riaz cut cake with the paparazzi and celebrated his birthday. (Varinder Chawla)

Hours after dropping his second song, Asim Riaz also made a paparazzi appearance and celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Asim was seen on Bigg Boss 13, alongside Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana, and Paras Chhabra, among others.

