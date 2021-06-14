Rhea Chakraborty pens note for 'whole heart' Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: 'Come back'

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary by sharing a picture of the two of them on Instagram, and writing a special note about him.

In the note, Rhea Chakraborty called Sushant Singh Rajput her 'guardian angel' and added that she experiences a 'barrage of emotions' when she thinks about him. "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," she wrote.

"I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me (heart emoji) It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – 'you’ve got this bebu' and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here," she added.

"My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever #mywholeheart," Rhea concluded the post.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen memories from when they were together. Watch

Rhea was dating Sushant at the time he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Days after his death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide and money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the accusations of money laundering and drugs, respectively. Rhea was jailed for almost a month in September 2020. She was released on bail in October.