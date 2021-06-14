Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen memories from when they were together. Watch

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande remembered her precious moments with him. She shared a video montage of unseen pictures with him and reminisced about their ‘journey’. She also hoped to cross paths with him someday.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 last year. While the Mumbai Police suspected suicide after an initial investigation, the case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing potential misappropriation of funds and the drugs angle, respectively.

Ankita Lokhande, who held a prayer ceremony on the eve of Sushant’s death anniversary, shared memories with him and wrote on Instagram, “14 June. This was our journey!!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte (We will meet again someday).” She added a broken heart emoji to her caption.





Ankita also shared a never-before-seen video from her Diwali celebration with Sushant a decade ago. In the clip, the two of them were seen dancing. “Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished. Diwali 2011,” she wrote.





Sushant and Ankita fell in love while working together in the show Pavitra Rishta. They were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. After his death, she supported his family in their fight for justice.

Earlier, in an Instagram live, Ankita gave a strong message to Sushant’s fans who were trolling her and sending abusive messages to her. She objected to them blaming her for their break-up.

“Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said in the video.

