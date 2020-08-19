Ankita Lokhande says ‘truth wins’ as SC orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, lauded the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Wednesday. The apex court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Ankita shared a picture of ‘Lady Justice’ and wrote on Twitter, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.” Sushant’s sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, also welcomed the SC verdict.

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

“There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter,” Meetu wrote on Twitter, while Shweta tweeted, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”

There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter. — Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 19, 2020

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide case in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death. Rhea has also been accused of siphoning off crores of rupees from Sushant’s bank account and threatening to frame him in the death of his former manager, Disha Salian.

Hours before the SC verdict, Ankita had written on Twitter, “Waiting....... #JusticeForSushant.” Last week, she shared a video on Instagram, in which she said, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR.” She is seen holding a placard with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI for SSR’ written on it, in the video.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had ruled it as a suicide and began an investigation. The Patna Police began a separate investigation on the basis of Sushant’s father’s FIR. This led to a turf war between the two police forces.

Rhea filed a petition in the SC, seeking a transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The apex court has now ruled that the investigation will be taken over by the CBI.

