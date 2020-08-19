Sushant Singh Rajput’s family vs Rhea Chakraborty: A timeline of events before SC verdict

bollywood

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver its verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her petition, Rhea, Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death, had said that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the case and that the actor’s death was being used for political gains ahead of elections in the state. Heightened media attention and sensationalising of the case is another ground on which she has sought the transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Here’s a brief timeline of events.

June 14 -- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. The Mumbai Police began investigating the case.

July 25 -- KK Singh, the father of Sushant, submitted a complaint to the Patna police against Rhea, her family members and a few others, alleging they abetted his son’s suicide. Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Rhea and others. In the complaint, Singh had also claimed that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son’s bank account.

July 29 -- Rhea’s lawyer filed a petition on her behalf, requesting that the investigation into Sushant’s death be transferred to Mumbai.

July 31-- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against Rhea and others on the basis of Sushant’s father’s FIR in Patna.

July 31-- Rhea broke her silence and released a self-made video, in which she said, “I have immense faith in God, and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers, as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate... the truth shall prevail.”

August 3 -- KK Singh released a video statement saying that he had alerted the Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. In a self-made video, Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.”

August 5 -- The Centre issued a notification asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Sushant’s death, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded such a probe. Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, where the actor died, and the western state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had both earlier ruled out a CBI probe.

August 7 -- Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, reached the Enforcement Directorate office to record their statements in the money laundering case lodged against them.

August 8 -- A day after the Enforcement Directorate interrogated Rhea in connection with money laundering allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s father, she said in a statement that the only things of the late actor’s she had in her possession were a note of gratitude and a water bottle.

August 11 -- Rhea told the SC that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias in the probe conducted by Bihar Police and added that the FIR lodged against her in Sushant’s death case in the state has no connection with any offence in Patna.

August 18 -- On the eve of the verdict, Rhea shared a statement through her legal team, claiming that she had a ‘strained relationship’ with Sushant’s family and called the allegations of abetment to suicide against her ‘concocted and fabricated for ulterior purposes’.

