Ankita Lokhande reveals why Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos were up in her house even after their break-up
- Ankita Lokhande said that she kept pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput up in her house for some time even after their break-up in 2016. She wanted to gain strength from them instead of running away from the situation.
Ankita Lokhande revealed that pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput were up in her house even after they broke up in 2016. She said that people would come over and question her about it but she did not believe in ‘(running) away from the situation’.
The photographs were up until Ankita felt that she was ‘done’ and could accommodate someone else in her life. Later, she met Vicky Jain, with whom she is currently in a relationship.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said that people would come over to her house after her break-up with Sushant and urge her to take down his pictures. “Give me time, yaar. I need my time. I am not somebody… Main 2.5 saal tak unke saath rahi hoon (I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years). I have lived my life with those pictures.”
Ankita said that her reasoning behind letting the photographs remain was to strengthen herself so that she could face Sushant if they ever crossed paths. “I am not somebody who will run away from the situation. I was getting up and facing that thing every day so that agar Sushant kabhi mere saamne aaye toh (if Sushant ever comes in front of me) I face him strongly. That was my thought process,” she said.
Eventually, Ankita was comfortable with the idea of taking Sushant’s pictures down. “I faced it every single day. Ek din aaya (There came a day) when I realised that now I am done, now I need to remove the pictures. And I removed it. I felt that ek jagah khali hogi tabhi toh doosri pictures aayegi (only when I create space by removing those pictures that I can accommodate new pictures). I met Vicky and he is in my life. I am very, very, very happy with him,” she said, adding that her boyfriend is ‘very balanced’.
Sushant and Ankita, who shot to fame with their popular serial Pavitra Rishta, ended their six-year relationship in 2016. He died in June last year in what was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
