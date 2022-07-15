Rhea Chakraborty shares note after Sushant Singh Rajput's sister said she ruined his life: ‘They can only point fingers'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Friday. Rhea's note comes just a day after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh said in an interview that Rhea ‘ruined’ his life. Priyanka's statement came a few days after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charged Rhea in a drugs case linked to Sushant, stating that she bought drugs for him on multiple ocassions. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh says he didn't die of suicide: 'Rhea Chakraborty ruined his life'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The note that Rhea shared on her Instagram Stories reads, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise.”

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, while talking about SSR's death, Priyanka told India News, "From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened." When asked if she thinks someone purposely sent Rhea into his life, she said, “Ji (yes), of course."

In the draft charges released by NCB, the agency said that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from the other accused, such as, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, and her brother Showik Chakraborty; she handed over the drugs to Sushant and made payments for those deliveries.

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship when he was found dead. Days after his death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and money laundering. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau investigating allegations of money laundering and drugs, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by NCB. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent about a month, while Showik got his bail after three months.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON