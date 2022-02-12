Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after 2 years, thanks those who stood by her 'through toughest times'

Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of herself doing a voice recording. The actor also mentioned that she has returned to work after two years.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up."

In the video, Rhea can be seen reading a script and recording it at a radio channel's studio. At one point, she looks at the camera and smiles.

Rhea's close friend Shibani Dandekar commented, “Yaassss girl get it." Mallika Dua dropped a strong arm emoji in the comments section. Producer Nidhi Parmar Hirachandani said, “Onwards and upwards my strong one.” Blogger Trishala Sikka wrote, “How are you looking so beautiful and effortless.”

One fan commented, “So happy to see you getting back to work. Wish you all the success. Here's to the bright future.” Another one said, “New song aane wala hai kya (Are you going to release a song)?” While one wrote, “So proud of you. You are the strongest.” One said, “You go girl.”

Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film Chehre, which was released in 2021 and was shot in 2019-2020. The film also starred actors Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

The actor faced a rough time after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death led to a series of developments including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by NCB. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months. Last year, a Mumbai court ordered the return of Rhea's laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation.

