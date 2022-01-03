Rhea Chakraborty shares diary entry after calling 2021 ‘full of pain’: ‘Chin up, baby girl’. Watch

Actor Rhea Chakraborty posted a video of herself writing in a journal. In the clip, Rhea thanked herself for staying strong and patient.

Rhea posted the video on Monday with the caption, “You are your own best support, once you find yourself, you are #winning #rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear."

In the video, Rhea mused out loud as she wrote in her journal, “Dear me, thank you for being there with me, thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I am so proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up, baby girl, you've got this. Happy New Year. Yours truly, your inner self.”

Actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One fan showed support to Rhea and wrote, “I hope things get even better this year. You have stayed strong for so long. Much love Rhea.” Another said, “You go girl.”

The post comes after Rhea penned a long note welcoming 2022. In the post, she wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light."

In September 2020, Rhea and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where Rhea spent a month while Showik got his bail after three months.

Read More: Rhea Chakraborty looks back on 2021 as she calls it a year of healing and pain: 'It’s not been easy'

Last month, a Mumbai court ordered the return of Rhea's laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation into Sushant's death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON