Rhea Chakraborty enjoys luxurious vacation in Alibaug, take a tour of her villa with swimming pool, mango orchards

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is currently vacationing in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Rhea shared a series of videos from her stay on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Rhea shared videos from her trip on her Instagram Stories. In the videos, Rhea can be seen walking on stairs and near the pool. Rhea also gave a glimpse of her room, which had a wooden interior and a huge window.

According to the geotag added by Rhea, she is currently staying at Alibaug's Vista Rooms. As per the official website, the property is described as, “Laid with Jaisalmer stone, flushed with a unique organic warmth. Separate to the main bungalow and across the property is an outhouse which is like a large gazebo with glass walls."

The villa where Rhea was staying, comes with six bedrooms, with four on the ground floor in the main villa and two in the outhouse. The property also has lush green lawns with a mango orchard and a massive swimming pool. The cost of the room is Rs. 35,200.

Rhea also shared a picture of herself sitting near the pool. She captioned the photo, “Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine #rhenew." In the photo, Rhea is seen sitting with a cup of coffee in her hand, wearing a pink night suit.

Rhea started her career in 2009, when she participated in the MTV show TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She later appeared in films such as, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend and many more. She was last seen in Rumi Jafry's film Chehre released earlier this year. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

