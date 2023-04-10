Rhea Chakraborty says ‘aapko kya laga mai wapas nahi aungi’ as she joins MTV Roadies 19 as gang leader. Watch

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday announced her next project as she returned to television after years. She will be seen as a gang leader on the popular reality show MTV Roadies season 19. This is her first TV project since she stayed away from the limelight following the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty has moved on and found love in Bunty Sajdeh

Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in MTV Roadies 19 as a gang leader.

Rhea took to Instagram and posted a video to announce the audition details of the reality show. In the video, she climbs down from a rope and says, “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi (Did you think I won't come back or I am scared)?” She paused to laugh and added, “Darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hai auditions pe (It's time for someone else to be scared, see you at the auditions).”

Soon after she shared the news, celebrities like actor Aparshakti Khurrana and reality TV personality and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh reacted to the news in the comments section. One user wrote, “Who better than Rhea to host this show? She has truly shown us that courage is resistance to fear and not the absence of it.” However another person commented, “Not a deserving gang leader."

Rhea will be joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders in the latest season of Roadies. Sonu Sood will reportedly return as the host of the show. Talking about being a part of MTV Roadies season 19, Rhea Chakraborty said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

Rhea started her career with television, when she starred in MTV India's TVS Scooty Teen Diva and became the first runner-up. Later, she turned host for MTV shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. In 2012, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and later forayed into Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

She was last seen in Chehre after grabbing headlines following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control bureau following a drug case after Sushant's death. Rhea is currently dating Seema Sajdeh's brother Bunty Sajdeh, as per reports.

