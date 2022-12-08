Rhea Chakraborty has moved on and found love in Bunty Sajdeh (Exclusive)

We have exclusively learnt that Rhea Chakraborty is in love. The actor, who has been mired in controversy since 2020, following the death of her beau, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently dating Bunty Sajdeh, according to a well-placed source. Bunty is reality star and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh’s brother, and owns one of the largest talent management firms active in sports and entertainment. Apparently, the actor was one of the latter’s clients at his talent agency a few years ago. And, from what we can tell, the two have known each other for quite some time. However, they only started dating recently, most likely earlier this year.

“It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty,” shares a source. Bunty was also called for interrogation when Chakraborty was embroiled in multiple trials. The Chehre (2021) actor was seen at Bunty’s birthday party on October 7. The source adds, “They are currently together and wish to keep this news private.”

Bunty was reportedly dating actor Sonakshi Sinha previously. Despite repeated attempts, both of them remained unavailable for comment.