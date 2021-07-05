Rhea Chakraborty shares an inspirational quote about surviving hardships: 'You have come this far'

Rhea Chakraborty has shared an inspirational note which talks about getting through difficult days. The actor, who was accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, took to Instagram Stories and shared the quote.

"Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend (sic)," Rhea Chakraborty said.

Rhea Chakraborty shares a note on her Instagram Stories.

The Jalebi actor had shared a couple of videos over the weekend in which she was seed playing with and feeding a few stray dogs. In a video shared on Instagram Reels on Saturday, Rhea was seen seated on a staircase while several dogs surrounded her. Rhea, who was seen wearing a white shirt over a black crop top and distressed denim pants, was gave the dogs a few treats.

Rhea celebrated her 29th birthday last week. The actor was not active on social media on her birthday. However, she returned a day later to share a note, expressing her gratitude towards those who wished her. "Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love , your love is healing .. keep it coming (sic)," she had said.

In June 2020, after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering by his father, KK Singh. After an FIR was filed against her in Bihar, and the investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rhea as well as her family members were questioned. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were also involved in the investigation, probing the money laundering and drugs angles. Rhea spent close to a month in jail in a drug-related case.