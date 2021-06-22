Rhea Chakraborty shares childhood pic and talks about 'weathering a storm': 'Who knew I would learn to fly'

A week after Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty has penned a cryptic note on 'weathering a storm; and shared a childhood picture of herself. On Tuesday, Rhea took to her Instagram Stories and shared the note.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "And just like that.. She weathered the storm, for indeed it’s always darkest before the dawn." She then shared a picture in which she was seen learning how to walk and wrote, "I thought mom was teaching me to walk. Who knew I would learn to fly."

On Sunday, Rhea had addressed a note to her father, retired Army officer Indrajit Chakraborty on the occasion of Father's Day. She said, "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti."

In the past few months, Rhea has been trying to get back on her feet following the investigation in connection with Sushant's death. In July 2020, Sushant's father, KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering, among other charges. The case was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea had also spent a month in jail in connection to the drug case.

Rhea was spotted a couple of times earlier this year. She was seen out and about, reportedly looking for a house. She was also seen at her gym. When the paparazzi asked Rhea how she was doing, the actor responded, "I'm getting better." Rhea was set to appear in Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery, this summer. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. However, owing to the pandemic, the release has been delayed.