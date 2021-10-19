Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty shares selfie with brother Showik as they twin in white, talks about ‘resilience’
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty shares selfie with brother Showik as they twin in white, talks about ‘resilience’

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a selfie with her brother Showik Chakraborty. In the picture, the brother-sister duo twinned in white. Check out their post here.
Rhea Chakraborty with her brother Showik Chakraborty.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 08:49 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a picture with her brother Showik Chakraborty and talked about ‘resilience’. Taking to Instagram, Rhea dropped the selfie in which the brother-sister duo posed on a balcony.

In the picture, Rhea Chakraborty wore a white suit, kept her hair loose and sported a no-makeup look. Showik Chakraborty opted for a white T-shirt and matching pants. They stood outdoors as Rhea smiled for the camera while Showik winked.

RELATED STORIES

Several of Rhea's friends and celebs reacted to the post. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Shibani Dandekar commented, "My gorgeous two" followed by a red heart emoji. Rhea replied, "come see us" followed by a red heart emoji. Anusha Dandekar said, "Babies" and dropped heart emojis.

Earlier on Monday, Rhea had given her fans a glimpse of her reading Devdutt Pattanaik's My Hanuman Chalisa. In the picture, Rhea sat by a window with the book.

Rhea has been sharing posts regularly, giving a peek of her life. Last week on Dussehra, she shared a picture of Goddess Durga on Instagram. She captioned it, "Shubho Vijaya Dashami May Maa Durga protect us from all evil." Last month she shared a picture of herself meditating and captioned it, "The butterfly effect."

Last year, Rhea was accused of money laundering and abetting the suicide of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Rhea and Showik, among others, were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case. Following that, Rhea was arrested on a drug-related charge. She spent almost a month in the Byculla jail.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat calls it 'misogynistic' how 'actor's girlfriend' was blamed by public for his death

Meanwhile, Rhea made her acting come back with Chehre recently. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Jalebi in 2018.

Topics
showik chakraborty rhea chakraborty
