Rhea Chakraborty, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea named in CBI FIR in Disha Salian death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a first information report (FIR) to commence its probe into the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian. As per the latest update from news agency ANI on Monday, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Satish Salian in the court case, on Monday said that the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others.

What the advocate said

The names of some Bollywood actors have come up in the FIR.

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Advocate Ojha said the CBI registered an FIR yesterday after preliminary verification of the complaint of Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, and the statement recorded by the probe agency.

“That FIR is for gang rape, murder, and a cover-up of this crime. This FIR has been registered under the main offences: Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218, read with 120B of the IPC. The names involved in the FIR are Aaditya Thackeray, then Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, then DCP Vishal Thakur, and the police officer who made false records, the PI of Malwani police station, and members of the SIT. Then the doctor Sanjay Yadav…. Then the chemical analyst of the forensic lab who changed the report of gang rape,” Advocate Ojha said.

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{{^usCountry}} “All these people, and there is a long list, so all these people are accused in this... The entire story has been proved false by CCTV. So this entire cover-up means these were all proofs. The court found substance in the prima facie case, hence gave the matter to the CBI," the advocate added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All these people, and there is a long list, so all these people are accused in this... The entire story has been proved false by CCTV. So this entire cover-up means these were all proofs. The court found substance in the prima facie case, hence gave the matter to the CBI," the advocate added. {{/usCountry}}

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case.

Disha’s death was ruled a suicide

Disha, who briefly worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Malad at about 2:25 am on June 9, 2020. The Malwani police registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and concluded that it was a suicide and that there was no evidence suggesting any foul play in it. A Special Investigation Team set up by the state government in December 2023 also found no foul play in Disha's death.

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Last year, however, Satish Salian approached the high court claiming that his daughter was sexually assaulted and murdered. His lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha, argued that Disha’s death was the outcome of a “deep-rooted conspiracy involving powerful people” and that she was subjected to brutal sexual assault and murdered.

(via inputs from ANI)