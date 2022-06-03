Rhea Chakraborty to miss IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi, says she has lookout notice against her

Mumbai session court on Wednesday permitted actor Rhea Chakraborty – an accused in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput – to travel to Abu Dhabi for four days to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. In a statement on Thursday, Rhea said that she will not be able to travel as she has a lookout notice against her, which was issued by an agency. Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after 2 years, thanks those who stood by her 'through toughest times'On Wednesday, the court ordered to hand over Rhea's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5. Riya's lawyer had appealed to the court that the actor had to go to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022, for which she should be given her passport. The court accepted the application and directed them to hand over her passport. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case and her passport was also deposited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Rhea filed an application, in which she said that she does not want to get her passport or travel abroad because of a lookout notice that has been filed against her by an agency. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the court then passed an order that her passport should not be returned to her.

Sushant's death led to a series of developments including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an investigation into the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood by the NCB.

The NCB filed a case in August 2020 after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation. The NCB had frozen Rhea's bank accounts and fixed deposits after her arrest on September 8, 2020. The actor said that it was done without a reason and was causing injustice to her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED had on July 31, 2020, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea in Bihar on July 28, 2021. Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant at the time of his death on June 14, 2020, when he was found dead in his bedroom.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON