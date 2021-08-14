Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married today? Hustle and bustle seen outside Anil Kapoor's house
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married today? Hustle and bustle seen outside Anil Kapoor's house

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor, will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for over 13 years.

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Visuals shared on social media showed a flurry of activity outside Anil's Juhu bungalow, reportedly also the wedding venue, as Karan was spotted paying a visit.

Rhea Kapoor, who has produced films such as Aisha and Veere Di Wedding, has been in a relationship with Karan Boolani for 13 years. India Today cited sources as saying that the ‘hush-hush’ wedding is likely to be a ‘two-three day affair’, and will be attended only by close friends and family.

Rhea's sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are both in Mumbai. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018, and juggle between London and Mumbai. 

In a special birthday post last year, Rhea described Karan as ‘my man’. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

On Rhea's birthday, Karan wrote in a post, “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea kapoor karan boolani anil kapoor sonam kapoor anand ahuja

Related Stories

bollywood

‘Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?’: Rhea Kapoor recalls director’s snarky comment

UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 07:55 PM IST
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 02:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP