Rhea Kapoor gets warm welcome into the family from sister-in-law Karishma Boolani. See her message

Filmmakers Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married on Saturday at her father, Anil Kapoor’s house on Mumbai. Now, family members from both sides are sharing pictures from the wedding and posts about the couple.

On Wednesday, Rhea’s sister-in-law, Karishma Boolani (Cookie) shared a picture of the newlyweds with a message. The photo showed Rhea and Karan during their wedding ceremony. "It is said that love is meant to be a blessing on the world, because it is a context in which two people might become more than what they would have been alone," she wrote.

“They become more, not just for each other, but for those around them too. The right kind of love between two people has the power to make the whole world a better place and that's what @karanboolani and @rheakapoor have always been about. They are my heroes, my numero-unos, my greatest of all blessings,” she added. Rhea reacted to the post, writing, “Love you cooks.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor had also shared a post for her. She wrote, “Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor." In one picture, she was also seen getting emotional as her husband Anand Ahuja comforted her.

Rhea and Karan met on the sets of their 2009 movie Aisha. The film starred Sonam in the lead and Rhea was the producer. Karan worked as assistant director on the movie. Sharing first photo from the wedding, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”