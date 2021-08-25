Rhea Kapoor gives better look at her alta-decorated feet and wedding after party thrown by her friends

Rhea Kapoor has shared a fresh batch of pictures from her wedding. The film producer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani earlier this month.

In the new pictures, Rhea shared glimpses from her wedding after party. She showed her alta-covered feet and posed in a red and white dress with large words written on it. Her dog joined her for a picture too. Rhea and Karan also cut a cake and she showed the decor that her friends had put up.

Sharing the photos, Rhea wrote, "The after party thrown by the best friends in the the world because they can’t help themselves is my love language. Best ‘reception’ ever." Her brother-in-law Anand Ahuja commented, "How has 'Veere Di Wedding' not become the most quoted comment or a trending hashtag for your wedding yet." Her father, Anil Kapoor posted a raised hands emoji with some hearts.

Rhea and Karan got married at Anil's home in Mumbai. Sharing the first official photos from their wedding, Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Also read: Inside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a ball, see pics

Karan also shared a post about how they met and fell in love. "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together," he wrote.

The two met 12 years ago on the sets of Aisha. While Rhea produced the movie, Karan was assistant director on it.