Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani share new posts as they enjoy their Maldives honeymoon. See here

Producer Rhea Kapoor, on Friday, gave fans glimpses of her honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Karan Boolani. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea shared videos from the couple's stay.

In the first clip, a boomerang video, Rhea Kapoor posed by the seashore. She wore a red-brick coloured bikini under a black netted shrug. She opted for black sunglasses, kept her hair loose and no makeup. Rhea gave a peek of the blue waters and trees nearby.

The second clip featured Karan Boolani wearing a pair of grey shorts and posing with Rhea. The couple shared a laugh as Rhea recorded. The song, Friday I'm In Love by Janet Devlin played as the background. In another video, Karan and Rhea travelled in a shuttle cart.

Earlier this month, the couple flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Earlier too, Rhea had shared pictures with Karan. In one of the pictures, she posed near a glass pane with Karan's reflection visible against the sunset. A clip also showed her posing for the lens opposite a glass wall window. She had captioned it, "Every afternoon nap must be followed by easily slipping on a kaftan to enjoy the (sunset emoji)."

Karan, on Friday, also shared clips from the trip on his Instagram Stories. In one of them, Rhea was seen inside a pool as she type on her phone. She later turned towards him, smiled and flashed the V sign. In another clip, she dipped into the pool, showed the victory sign again and swam away.

Rhea and Karan were dating for a long time before they tied the knot at the residence of her father, actor Anil Kapoor. They got married on August 14 in a low-key ceremony. Her family organised a bash for the couple a few days later. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other members of the family attended the functions.

The couple flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon earlier this month. Sharing a picture of herself in a swimming pool on Instagram, she had captioned the post, "Left the kids at Nani’s house."