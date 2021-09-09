Rhea Kapoor gives a glimpse of her first gift from husband Karan Boolani 10 years ago. See pic

Producer Rhea Kapoor has given a glimpse of her date night with her husband Karan Boolani in the Maldives, where they are currently on their honeymoon. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rhea also gave a sneak peek of the first gift she received from Karan.

In the picture, Rhea Kapoor wore a black off-shoulder dress with large earrings and a chain around her neck. She posted a selfie, from inside a restaurant, as her face rested on her hand. She captioned the photo, “Date night wearing @saviojon. The first gift @karanboolani ever bought me maybe 10 years ago on a trip to Goa.”

Rhea Kapoor wore a black off-shoulder dress.

Rhea tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14 at the residence of her father, actor Anil Kapoor, in a low-key ceremony. Two days after that, her family organised a star-studded bash for the couple. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other family members attended the celebrations.

Earlier this month, Rhea and Karan flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon. On Instagram, she had shared a picture of herself lounging in a swimming pool wearing a maroon bikini. Karan, too, featured in it but in the background. She had captioned the post, "Left the kids at Nani’s house."

A few days after her wedding, Rhea shared the picture of the couple on Instagram and penned a note. She captioned the post, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."

"I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she added.

Rhea and Karan first met during the making of Aisha, her debut production. He worked as an assistant director on the film. She is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor; her siblings are actors Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has co-produced films such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.