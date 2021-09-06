Rhea Kapoor lounges in the pool on honeymoon in Maldives, leaves fans confused as she talks about ‘kids’

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are enjoying a honeymoon in the Maldives. She took to Instagram to share a picture from their romantic getaway. In the photo, Rhea was seen lounging in a swimming pool, wearing a maroon bikini. Karan featured in it too, in the background.

“Left the kids at Nani’s house,” Rhea’s post read. By kids, she seemed to be referring to her and Karan’s dogs, Russell Crowe Kapoor and Lemon. However, her caption left many fans wondering. “What do you mean with the caption,” one asked. “U have kids?” another wanted to know. +

On Sunday, Rhea shared a picture from the Maldives, which appeared to be of the sea-view from her hotel room. “Out of office,” she wrote, adding a waving hand emoji.

Rhea and Karan tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s house on August 14 after being in a relationship for over a decade. They first met during the making of Aisha, her debut production, on which he worked as an assistant director.

In an Instagram post, Rhea said that she ‘cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through’ her wedding with Karan. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be,” she wrote.

“I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more,” she added.