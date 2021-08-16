Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding party: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta turn up in style. See pics

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor have hosted a party in Mumbai in celebration of their daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding. Rhea got married to Karan Boolani on Saturday.

Paparazzi pictures from the venue show Rhea's cousins Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Khushi wore a white floral dress to the party while Rhea's friend, designer-actor Masaba Gupta was seen in a similar floral top with blue jeans. Arjun opted for a more formal look with his crisp suit and his sister Anshula wore a blue dress.

Sanjay Kapoor also arrived for the party with wife Maheep and their son Jahaan. Rhea's cousin Mohit Marwah also arrived with his wife Antara. Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor also posed for photos outside his house.

Rhea and Karan shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram on Monday. In his note for Rhea, he wrote, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

Rhea also shared a message, writing, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep,” she wrote.

Anil shared a picture of the whole family and said that his 'blockbuster' is now complete.