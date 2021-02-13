Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chaddha says 'Twitter is stopping certain people from following me', shares proof
bollywood

Richa Chaddha says 'Twitter is stopping certain people from following me', shares proof

Richa Chadha has shared a screenshot, showing that someone's request to follow her on Twitter is 'pending'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.

Actor Richa Chadha has complained that social media platform Twitter is restricting people from following her. She also shared a screenshot of her own Twitter profile which showed a "pending" button instead of the usual "Follow" or "Following" button on the top.

Richa shared the screenshot and wrote Saturday morning, "Guess what ... @Twitter is stopping certain people from following me. Why though?"

However, many fans responded to her post tweeting that the button was working fine. The fans also posted screenshots with the "Following" button right in its place.

One fan, however, claimed that his request for following her was pending for 18 months. "Same here, pending last 18 months," he tweeted.

Richa often tweets in support of marginalised communities. Many users on the platform claimed that she is a critic of the government and the restrictions on following her could be a result of that.

Also read: Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'

On the professional front, Richa has had a string of releases in recent months. ZEE5 film Lahore Confidential to Amazon's film Unpaused and Madam Chief Minister, which became one of the first films to hit theatres post the pandemic induced lockdown, are some examples.

