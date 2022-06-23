Richa Chadha celebrates 10 years of 'modern classic' Gangs of Wasseypur with memories from sets. Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur completed 10 years on Wednesday. Actor Richa Chadha, who essayed the role of Nagma Khatun in the film, shared a video on Instagram to make the anniversary. The video showcased some BTS moments of the movie and its cast. Also Read: Gangs Of Wasseypur only Indian film in The Guardian’s Best 100 films list, Anurag Kashyap says ‘it destroyed my filmmaking life’

Sharing the video, Richa wrote, "Celebrating 10 years since the birth of this modern classic! Not a day goes by when I don’t think about the impact this film has had on the landscape of Indian Cinema, and my life. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. Loads of love to the team. The film did give a LOT of talent to the film industry."

In the beginning of the video, there is a clip of Richa's interview from 2012, in which she is heard saying that the movie is not only different, but also has a message to convey; and people will be whistling after watching this film. Later short clips from the film, and a few BTS videos featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Anurag Kashyap start. The video ends with a ‘Happy 10 years of Gangs of Wasseypur’ note.

One fan commented, “This is something so cool, we'll tell our kids about it.” Another one said, “What a cast, what talent, movie ,music. Just just amazing.” Addressing Richa as Nagma (her character in the film) one person said, “Happy 10th year Nagma. This gem will always be on top of the list of the best. This was your best work.” Complimenting the film, one said, “Bollywood never made a movie as good as this one."

Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of Gangs of Wasseypur was released on June 22, 2012. The second part of the film, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 was released on August 8, 2012. Both the parts narrated the saga of a coal mafia family in the town of Wasseypur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Both films were box-office hits.

