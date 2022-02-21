Richa Chadha crushes Ali Fazal's rajma-chawal dreams even as Death on the Nile mints $100 million at box office

Ali Fazal is on cloud nine these days. The actor's latest release, Hollywood thriller Death on the Nile is going strong at the global box office, having crossed the $100 million mark in a week of its release.

The actor took to Twitter to celebrate this milestone, sharing a screenshot of a news report about the film's box office earnings. He wrote, "Never really made it to the 100cr club. But I think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai (This will do. It's good). phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar (Will eat rajma chawal today, with pickle)."

However, Ali's girlfriend actor Richa Chadha was quick to burst his rajma-chawal bubble. Quote-tweeting Ali's status, she wrote, "No rajma was soaked yesterday. Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks." Richa Chadha's funny retort earned praise from fans, with several calling her a boss lady and appreciating her sense of humour.

Several fans and celebs congratulated Ali for his film's success. Taapsee Pannu replied to Ali's tweet, writing, "Tu star hai (You are a star)!" A fan added, "The 100 crore club will look up to you now I guess More power and success to you!"

Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie's bestselling novel and stars Kenneth Brannagh as the famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, and Dawn French among others. Kenneth Brannagh has also directed the film, which is a sequel to the 2017 Murder on the Orient Express.

Ali will also be seen along with Gerard Butler in the international war drama Kandahar this year. He is also currently shooting for Fukrey 3, the third instalment in the successful Fukrey series, which also stars Richa.

