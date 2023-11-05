Richa Chadha defends Aishwarya Rai from trolls: ‘People are jealous of her, she never bitches about anyone'

Richa Chadha is no stranger to trolls. Now, in an interview on the YouTube channel Jist, the actor has defended her Sarbjit co-star Aishwarya Rai from the incessant trolling she faces, particularly for her fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival. Richa and Aishwarya attended the festival in 2016 for the premiere of their 2016 film Sarbjit. (Also Read: Richa Chadha on essaying an ‘ageing role’ in Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘I started getting so many roles of village girls’)

What Richa said

Aishwarya Rai and Richa Chadha at the premiere of Sarbjit at Cannes Film Festival 2016

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Richa was asked about the trolling Aishwarya faces, she said in Hindi, loosely translated as, “People are jealous of her. What else! With a pumpkin-like face, she's the most beautiful woman in the history of India. I think she is very disciplined and graceful. You'll see she doesn't bitch about anyone, doesn't say anything bad for anyone. I like her."

Richa attributed the lack of controversy in her life to her South Indian mentality. “She belongs to a family with a South Indian mentality. She's the lady who eats curd-rice and papad at home. People may keep trolling her, how does it matter?," she said. She added that the reason behind trolling has to do more with the trollers than those getting trolled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa and Aishwarya

The two actors shared the screen space in Omung Kumar's 2016 film Sarbjit, which starred Randeep Hooda in the titular role. While Richa played his wife, Aishwarya essayed his sister. The film was based on the life of a Punjabi man who was jailed in Pakistan for crossing the India-Pakistan border while drunk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cast and crew attended the Cannes Film Festival that year for the premiere of Sarbjit. Aishwarya famously wore purple lipstick for the occasion, and even got trolled for the same.

Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3. She will soon make her production debut with husband Ali Fazal with their wedding documentary, RiALIty. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON