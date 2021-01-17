IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'

Fukrey actor Richa Chadha has shared two candid videos featuring late co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas from the making of the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Richa Chadha has shared two fun videos featuring late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.

After Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha has mourned the loss of her Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She shared a few behind-the-scene videos of Lucas from the film's shoot.

Sharing the videos on Twitter, Richa wrote, "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend."

One of the videos show a few cast members chilling with Lucas during a break. They tell him to show some Punjabi dance moves. Richa even asks someone to play a Punjabi song for him. As soon as a song plays, Lucas breaks into bhangra and shows some impressive moves.

Another video shows Lucas giving a candid interview to Richa (who is heard asking him questions). She asks him how does he feel about acting in Fukrey. He answers, "very nice, mast." She then asks him about an actor named Richa and how it is to work with her. He says, "She is a very good actor, mast. I don't have any words to describe her." The video ends with Richa joining him in the frame as they share a laugh.

Farhan had shared the news of Lucas' demise on Saturday. He had tweeted, "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP."

Later, Ali Fazal also shared the news on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that we have lost a very important cast member. He will be missed & remembered, always. Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas rest in peace."

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, Fukrey starred Ali, Pulkit Samrat, Richa, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in prominent roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fukrey richa chadha ali fazal farhan akhtar

Related Stories

bollywood

Fabulous Lives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan: 'The squad's back'

UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:29 PM IST
bollywood

Suhana Khan wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday, shares videos

PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.