Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor welcome Alia Bhatt into the family: 'But you always were a part of it'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was an intimate family affair with their immediate family members uniting at Ranbir's Vastu home for the function. It also turned out to be a reunion for the Kapoor sisters: Kareea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda. After the nuptials, Riddhima also shared a note to welcome Alia into the family, but with a mention that she was already a part of it since long.

Riddhima shared a romantic wedding picture of Ranbir kissing Alia on her forehead and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

Riddhima Kapoor penned a note after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

Kareena also shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Our hearts are full… Welcome to the family my darling Alia.”

Kareena Kapoor welcomed Alia Bhatt into the family.

She also shared a picture with her cousins: Kareena and Karisma (daughters of her uncle Randhir Kapoor and aunt Babita) and Nitasha Nanda (daughter of her late aunt Ritu Nanda). She simply captioned the post, “Sisters #bhaikishaadi.” It shows Riddhima in a beige and ivory lehenga, Kareena in a pink saree and mangtika and Karisma in a white and orange saree, complemented with a traditional hairband.

Kareena also shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia sharing a kiss after the wedding and captioned it, “Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This is what dreams are made of.”

Neetu Kapoor also expressed her happiness after Ranbir finally tied the knot with Alia. Sharing a picture with Riddhima, Nitasha and sister-in-law Rima Jain, Neetu wrote, “Happy group after the most amazing celebration.”

Ranbir and Alia's wedding was an intimate affair as the couple got married in their balcony after a five-year-long relationship. They later posed together for the paparazzi after which Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms to take her inside.

