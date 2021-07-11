Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says Neetu Kapoor will be ‘fab mom-in-law’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s wife: ‘She won’t be interfering’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called her mother Neetu Kapoor ‘totally chilled out’ and said that she would pamper Ranbir Kapoor’s wife.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in a new interview, talked about the kind of mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor would make for Ranbir Kapoor’s wife. Riddhima said that her mother Neetu is ‘totally chilled out’ and would pamper Ranbir’s wife.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. Last year, he said that they would have been married had the ‘pandemic not hit (their) lives’. The two are often seen on outings and at get-togethers with each other’s families.

Talking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said that Neetu Kapoor would treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

“She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen,” she added.

Neetu shares a close bond with Alia, and the two often shower love on each other’s Instagram posts. On Neetu’s 63rd birthday last week, Alia dedicated a sweet post to wish her. Sharing a throwback picture of them, which also featured Ranbir, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter Samara, Alia wrote, “happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54.”

Last year, in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he would have tied the knot with Alia, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he added.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which marks their first film together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

