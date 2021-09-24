Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she’d beat up Ranbir Kapoor when they were kids but is now scared to fight: ‘Panga nahi lena’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, in an ‘uncensored’ video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, talked about her bond with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the elder sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

A new ‘uncensored’ episode of The Kapil Sharma Show has been shared online. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen as the guests. The episode originally aired on Sony Entertainment Television earlier this month.

In one part of the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima if her brother Ranbir Kapoor cried at her wedding with Bharat Sahni or danced in happiness that her room would be his. “Roya hi hoyega khushi ke aansu. Jaa rahi hai, jaa rahi hai, room milega. Kyunki humlog room share karte the. Phir main gayi, usko apna room mil gaya (He must have cried happy tears that I am going and he will get the room. We used to share a room. I got married and he got his room),” she said.

Riddhima revealed that when they were kids, she would beat Ranbir up. However, when she was asked if they still fight, she said, “Abhi height dekha hai Ranbir ka? Panga nahi lena hai (Have you seen Ranbir’s height now? I don’t want to mess with him).”

Neetu said that Riddhima always sides with Ranbir and if someone says anything about him, she sets them straight. “Mereko bhi theek kar deti hai (She even sets me straight)! ‘No, mom, I think you are wrong, I don’t think so.’ Okay, baba!”

During the main episode, Riddhima revealed that when she was studying in London, Ranbir would steal her clothes and give them to his girlfriends. She recalled an incident when she came home during the holidays and he brought one of his girlfriends over. She said that the girl’s top looked very familiar and she realised that it was one of hers.

Ranbir has a number of films in the pipeline, including Shamshera, Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next.

