Inside pics from Riteish Deshmukh's birthday party with Genelia Deshmukh, Arpita Khan, Jennifer Winget and others

Actor Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his birthday bash on Saturday. He turned 44 on December 17. Many celebrities like Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhary, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia among others were spotted. Ashish and Jennifer shared happy memories from the celebration on their social media handles. Fans reacted to Riteish's birthday pictures with messages in the comment section. (Also read: Inside pics from Sussanne Khan's birthday party with Arslan Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Karan, See pics)

Ashish shared pictures from his friend Riteish's birthday celebration on Instagram. He posted a group picture featuring Genelia, Riteish, Arpita Khan, Jennifer Winget, Shabir Ahluwalia, Samita Bangargi, Mushtaq Shiekh among others. All of them gave a candid pose and looked straight into the camera. Riteish wore a pink full sleeves T-shirt with cargo pants. His wife Genelia wore a blue top with matching shoes. She wore white shorts and kept her hair loose. Jennifer wore a white top with brown slit skirt and white pumps.

Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a dancing video with Riteish, Genelia, Mushtaq and Ashish. All of them grooved and laughed together in a restaurant. Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, “As is….US!!! (green heart emoji). Happiest birthday @riteishd (hug and face with party horn emoji). Here's to another year of lasting joy and incredible friends. Thanks for being so awesome.”

Reacting to the post, Genelia wrote, “You are so lovely Jen (green heart emoji).” To which, Jennifer replied, “You are the loveliest!!! (three green heart emojis).” One of Jennifer's fans wrote, “Jennifer you look soooo good (fire emoji).” Another fan commented, “Thanks for posting Jen Jen.” Other fan wrote, “I love your smile! Always leave it on your face, it will make you more beautiful.”

On Riteish's birthday, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his special appearance in film Ved and wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe -@riteishd Gift to Banta hai (It’s Riteish’s birthday, so here’s a gift). Enjoy.”

Riteish will be next seen in Marathi film Ved. It is slated to release on December 30. The movie will mark Riteish’s directorial debut in Marathi films and also stars Genelia Deshmukh in lead role.

