Riteish Deshmukh loses cool at Yogesh Rawat in Lock Upp new promo: 'Don't put this act with me'

Lock Upp 2 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. In the recently released promo of the show, more disruption is going to happen in the upcoming episode. The new teaser shows Riteish Deshmukh announcing that since the inmates have become too comfortable, they have decided to change their cellmates.

Riteish lashes out at Yogesh

Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on Lock Upp 2.

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Riteish divided the cellmates into two categories — controller and dependent — and the controller will have the power to decide the fate of the dependent. From the teaser, Akansha Chamola and Pamela were in one cell, while Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra were in another, and a war of words broke out between the pairs as they fought to become the controller.

Meanwhile, during a task, the controller was asked to hold a box equal to the weight of the dependent. The promo shows that during the task, Yogesh Rawat got into an argument with host Riteish, which made the actor angry. Yogesh said, "Sir, agar ye he karna tha toh fir toh....(Sir if you wanted to do this than..)" Riteish got angry with Yogesh and said, "Don't tell me. Don't put this act with me."

Madhuri and Shreya Kalra have a tiff

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{{^usCountry}} The promo also hinted at a possible fight between Madhuri Jain and Shreya Kalra, who until now have been very close on Lock Upp. Shreya is seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela is seen telling him, "You are not a man." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The promo also hinted at a possible fight between Madhuri Jain and Shreya Kalra, who until now have been very close on Lock Upp. Shreya is seen lashing out at Madhuri during a task, saying, "Don't come in between my game." Pamela and Varun, who also were good friends until now, had a showdown on the show as well. Pamela is seen telling him, "You are not a man." {{/usCountry}}

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The promo also announced that there will be a judgement day mid-week, which means one or more contestants will be eliminated from Lock Upp. Riteish also announces that two people will be terminated from the show this week.

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Lock Upp 2 rewind

The last few episodes of Lock Upp 2 saw the eviction of Shresta Iyer, Sunita Ahuja, and Riyaz Aly. Sunita was evicted due to health issues. The show also saw a massive fight between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Choudhary over food. Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde were also seen at loggerheads.

The last episode also saw Ram Kapoor share his truth and reveal that he was molested at the age of 13. Ram's confession left the hosts and inmates emotional. He said, "Ram revealed, “When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going.”

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He added, "Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha ki main kuch karun, na karun ya sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Ya chillaun? Ya kya karun? Kaafi der baad mein unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Woh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake, mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, woh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki woh sorry hain (I didn't know what to do—whether I should do something, stay quiet and just tolerate it, or shout. I had no idea how to react. After quite some time, I finally told him that I wasn't feeling comfortable. He stopped immediately and walked away. After that, I changed a lot. I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised. However, a few weeks later, he came to me and apologised. After that, whenever he got the chance, he would make sure I knew he was genuinely sorry)."