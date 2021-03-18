Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch
Riteish Deshmukh makes injured Genelia's ponytail, gives her a hug. Watch

Genelia D'Souza has shared a video of husband Riteish Deshmukh making her ponytail as she couldn't do her own hair due to an injured hand.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh has been the most caring husband for wife Genelia D'Souza who injured her hand during a skating session. Genelia has shared a video of how Riteish made her hair as she sat with her arm in a bandage.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Genelia wrote, "I need somebody who can love me at worst - @riteishd." The video shows Genelia sitting with her bandaged arm and swaying to a song, with Riteish standing behind her and making her ponytail. After tying her hair with a rubber band, he goes on to give her a hug.

The sweet video garnered more than 6.7 lakh likes in less than a day. Praising himself, Riteish commented on the post, "This guy is simply aweesomeeeeee." Producer and Genelia's sister-in-law Deepshikha Deshmukh commented, "So sweet." A fan reacted, "U both r a perfect example of couple goals." Another called them, "Cutest couple ever."

Genelia had injured her arm when she suffered a fall while learning skating. Sharing more about how it happened, she wrote on Instagram, "My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it... Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? 'sometimes you got to fall before you fly' I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women."

They married in 2012 and have two boys together - Riaan and Rahyl. On February 3, they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. Sharing a post, she had written: “Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband’s wife. #since2002."

